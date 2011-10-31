(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We are assigning our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term
counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Amirbank.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that the bank's
business position will improve if it obtains a foreign exchange
license, as we expect.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
assigned its 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Amirbank. The outlook is
positive.
The ratings reflect Amirbank's weak business position and
marginal market share. They also reflect its intrinsic
vulnerability as a small financial institution in a risky
operating environment, large balance-sheet concentrations,
limited diversity, and unseasoned loan portfolio. Amirbank's
financial performance is weak and constrained by the absence of
a foreign exchange license and high operational expenses.
Although Amirbank has strong capitalization, its capital in
absolute terms is small. This makes it vulnerable to
fluctuations in its operating performance and market conditions.
Positively, the bank has a good knowledge of customers in the
Samarkand region.
Founded in October 2008, Amirbank is a small regional bank
based in the city of Samarkand. It had total assets of Uzbek sum
(UZS) 20.6 billion (about $11 million) as of Sept. 30, 2011.
Amirbank is owned by 18 individuals and eight legal
entities. We understand that the bank benefits from its
shareholders' business connections and regular capital increases
and we factor this support into its stand-alone credit profile.
We do not, however, include any notches of uplift for
extraordinary external support, either from the shareholders or
from the government given the bank's low systemic importance.
Amirbank's main short-term strategic priority is to obtain a
foreign exchange license, which would allow the bank to expand
its customer base by attracting deposits and granting loans
denominated in foreign currency. We understand that Amirbank is
likely to obtain a foreign exchange license by the end of 2011
or early 2012.
We believe that Amirbank's asset quality is vulnerable given
its unseasoned loan portfolio, expansionary strategy, and weak
customer franchise, as well as tough competition for borrowers
with good credit quality. The bank's currently very low level of
nonperforming loans is not sustainable, in our view. Because the
bank is at an early stage in its development and has a narrow
customer base, it suffers from high concentrations; the 20
leading borrowers accounted for 88% of the loan portfolio as of
Sept. 30, 2011. We do not expect such concentrations to decrease
significantly over the medium term.
Profitability is currently boosted by high net interest
margins, largely due to a high share of no-interest-paying
equity. However, due to a high cost structure and lack of
economies of scale, the bank's earnings are low with a
negligible return on equity of 0.05%.
The positive outlook reflects our view that Amirbank's
business position will gradually improve as soon as the bank
receives a foreign exchange license, as we expect. This would
help to expand its franchise and client base.
