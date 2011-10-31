(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31-
-- Earlier today, we lowered the long-term sovereign credit rating on
Cambodia to 'B' from 'B+' and affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on the
country. The outlook is stable.
-- We are therefore lowering the long-term credit rating on ACLEDA to 'B'
from 'B+' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating. We are also lowering the
ASEAN regional scale rating on the bank to 'axBB-' from 'axBB'.
-- The stable outlook on ACLEDA reflects our expectation that the bank
will maintain its adequate financial profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term counterparty
credit rating on ACLEDA Bank PLC to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed the
'B' short-term rating on the bank. At the same time, we lowered the long-term
ASEAN regional scale rating on ACLEDA to 'axBB-' from 'axBB'. We affirmed the
'axB' short-term ASEAN rating.
We lowered the rating on ACLEDA following the sovereign rating action on
Cambodia (B/Stable/B; axBB-/axB) (see "Long-Term Rating On Cambodia Lowered To
'B', Outlook Stable; 'B' Short-Term Rating Affirmed," published today on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We rarely rate financial
institutions above the long-term sovereign rating on their home country. We
generally consider it unlikely that such institutions would remain immune to
changes in the domestic economy.
"Our sovereign ratings on Cambodia reflect our view of the country's low
income, highly dollarized and narrow economic profile, and limited fiscal
flexibility. These characteristics could increase the credit risks for
Cambodian banks including ACLEDA; they could also weaken banks' funding and
liquidity profiles. Weaker credit quality will in turn affect Cambodian banks'
risk-adjusted earnings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ivan Tan.
The counterparty ratings on ACLEDA reflect the underdeveloped operating
environment and poor legal infrastructure in Cambodia. The ratings also
reflect the possibility that the bank's asset quality could deteriorate
because of rapid loan growth in the past. ACLEDA's strong business position
and franchise in the domestic banking industry and its adequate financial
profile for the rating category moderate these weaknesses.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ACLEDA will maintain its
adequate financial profile amid high balance sheet growth," said Mr Tan. An
upgrade is possible if we raise the sovereign rating on Cambodia and the bank
maintains its asset quality through the stabilization of its loan portfolio
and improves core profitability through greater income diversity. We could
downgrade ACLEDA if: (1) the bank's asset quality or capitalization declines
substantially because of rapid loan growth; or (2) we lower the sovereign
rating on Cambodia.
