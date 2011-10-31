(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31

-- Earlier today, we lowered the long-term sovereign credit rating on Cambodia to 'B' from 'B+' and affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on the country. The outlook is stable.

-- We are therefore lowering the long-term credit rating on ACLEDA to 'B' from 'B+' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating. We are also lowering the ASEAN regional scale rating on the bank to 'axBB-' from 'axBB'.

-- The stable outlook on ACLEDA reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its adequate financial profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on ACLEDA Bank PLC to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on the bank. At the same time, we lowered the long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on ACLEDA to 'axBB-' from 'axBB'. We affirmed the 'axB' short-term ASEAN rating.

We lowered the rating on ACLEDA following the sovereign rating action on Cambodia (B/Stable/B; axBB-/axB) (see "Long-Term Rating On Cambodia Lowered To 'B', Outlook Stable; 'B' Short-Term Rating Affirmed," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We rarely rate financial institutions above the long-term sovereign rating on their home country. We generally consider it unlikely that such institutions would remain immune to changes in the domestic economy.

"Our sovereign ratings on Cambodia reflect our view of the country's low income, highly dollarized and narrow economic profile, and limited fiscal flexibility. These characteristics could increase the credit risks for Cambodian banks including ACLEDA; they could also weaken banks' funding and liquidity profiles. Weaker credit quality will in turn affect Cambodian banks' risk-adjusted earnings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ivan Tan.

The counterparty ratings on ACLEDA reflect the underdeveloped operating environment and poor legal infrastructure in Cambodia. The ratings also reflect the possibility that the bank's asset quality could deteriorate because of rapid loan growth in the past. ACLEDA's strong business position and franchise in the domestic banking industry and its adequate financial profile for the rating category moderate these weaknesses.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ACLEDA will maintain its adequate financial profile amid high balance sheet growth," said Mr Tan. An upgrade is possible if we raise the sovereign rating on Cambodia and the bank maintains its asset quality through the stabilization of its loan portfolio and improves core profitability through greater income diversity. We could downgrade ACLEDA if: (1) the bank's asset quality or capitalization declines substantially because of rapid loan growth; or (2) we lower the sovereign rating on Cambodia.

