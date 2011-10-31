(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31-

-- The financial profile of U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Octagon Healthcare Ltd. continues to rely on the partial noncontractual reserving of cash.

-- The favorable treatment of an element of such reserving in the calculation of the project's debt service coverage ratios flatters its financial strength, in our opinion. We believe that the project's underlying financial position is not commensurate with an investment-grade rating.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on the bonds issued by Octagon Healthcare Funding PLC to stable from positive, and affirming the 'BB+' long-term underlying rating on the bonds.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the shareholders will limit their distributions so as to support the continuation of cash reserving. We also anticipate that the good operational performance of the project will continue.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook on its long-term underlying rating (SPUR) on the senior secured GBP341.33 million bonds (including GBP35 million in variation bonds) issued by special-purpose vehicle Octagon Healthcare Funding PLC (OHF) to stable from positive. At the same time, the long-term SPUR on the bonds was affirmed at 'BB+'.