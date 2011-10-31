(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Minda Corporation Limited's National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The upgrade reflects a significant improvement in Minda's consolidated credit profile and liquidity position during the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and Fitch's expectation that this improvement will be sustained over the medium-term. Fitch notes that Kotak Private Equity acquired a 10.38% equity stake in the company for INR800m in FY11 and about INR450m additional equity is likely to be received in FY12. This fresh capital infusion along with an improvement in operating performance in FY11 resulted in a decline in consolidated net financial leverage to 1.9x from 4.6x in FY10.

As part of this transaction, Minda has acquired its group companies - Minda SAI Limited and Mayank Auto Engineers Private Limited - with effect from 25 March 2011, through issue of INR1,400m preference shares to promoters. Another group company, Minda Schenk Plastics Solutions GmbH, would likely be consolidated from FY12 onwards. The equity share money would be utilised to fund the company's future capex plans, and therefore Fitch expects Minda's consolidated financial leverage to be sustained at FY11 levels.

The ratings also benefit from Minda's technical assistance agreement with Castellon SA (Spain) for the manufacturing of door systems and window regulators and with NEC Corporation (Singapore) for security systems of e-bikes. Further, the company has a presence across different segments of automotive market through its supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), aftermarkets and exports.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the significant customer concentration risks and Minda's limited presence in the growing four-wheeler segment. Over FY07-FY11, about 40%-45% of revenue came from a single customer, Bajaj Auto Limited . To mitigate this risk, the company is developing products such as window regulators, vehicle navigational and security systems to target newer segments and customers.

Minda's consolidated revenue grew about 40% yoy to INR7,217m in FY11 due to a significant improvement in its domestic automotive sales and improved-though-weak financial performance of its German subsidiary, KTSN Kunststoffechnik Sachsen GmbH. Fitch notes that the consolidation of Minda SAI and other group companies would add to Minda's size in FY12. Consolidated EBIDTAR margins also improved to about 10.5% in FY11 from 9.4% in FY10. Operating profits were sufficient to fund its working capital and capex requirements, leading to a positive free cash flow of INR91.7m in FY11 on a standalone basis.

A further rating upgrade is likely from a continued improvement in Minda's financial performance and the completion of the corporate reorganisation, resulting in consolidated net debt/EBIDTA remaining below 2x. However, deterioration in financial performance of the company leading to consolidated net debt/EBIDTA exceeding 4x would result in a rating downgrade.

Minda, part of Ashok Minda Group (AMG), is a leading manufacturer of mechanical and electronic security systems, door system, electronic controllers for electric vehicles, and plastic interiors for automotive OEMs. It also manufactures die-casting parts and high-class surface finishing parts for auto and consumer durable industry. Minda's production base is spread across Noida, Greater Noida, Pantnagar, Aurangabad and Pune.

Rating actions on Minda's facilities:

- INR267m term loans (reduced from INR474.5m): upgraded to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR630m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR450m): upgraded to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind) from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR142.5m non-fund based working capital: upgraded to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'