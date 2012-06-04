(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that, following an error, it had corrected the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Hysan Development Co. Ltd. (Hysan) and on the outstanding senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. The ratings should be 'cnA+' to reflect the outlook revision to positive from stable on Dec. 1, 2011 (see "Research Update: Hysan Development Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Positive On Improving Financial Performance; 'BBB' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 1, 2011). The 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Hysan and the 'BBB' issue rating on the notes are unaffected. A corrected rating list follows.

RATINGS CORRECTED

To From

Hysan Development Co. Ltd.

Greater China credit scale rating cnA+/--/-- cnA/--/--

Hysan (MTN) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnA+ cnA

RATINGS UNAFFECTED

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action (Dec. 1, 2011)

To From

Hysan Development Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--

Hysan (MTN) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB BBB

