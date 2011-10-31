(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Several companies in the Gulf's corporate and infrastructure segments could bear
greater refinancing risk because they have delayed issuances to the capital markets, said
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' in its latest industry report card titled "Swinging Bond
Spreads Heighten Refinancing Risk For The GCC Corporate And Infrastructure Segment," published
Oct. 27, 2011.
Conditions for issuing bonds in Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC;
including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab
Emirates) took a turn for the worse in August 2011, but have recovered some
ground in October. Bond prices were highly volatile in recent months, with
lower rated issues trading sharply down and yields spiking in the secondary
market.
"We believe investors' increased risk aversion and concerns about the negative
implications of slowing global economic growth are behind the swings," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tommy Trask.
Some companies are turning back to banks for their refinancing needs. In our
view, banks in the GCC appear to be liquid and able to step in to provide the
necessary funding for regional corporates, which typically rely heavily on
short-term bank funding.
"Higher rated issuers should have no problem rolling over debt, but those
farther down the rating scale may find it more difficult to do so," said Mr.
Trask. "Overreliance on short-term bank debt also exposes issuers to
refinancing risks down the line."
"Weakening economic growth worldwide could pull down international trade and
tourism activity in the GCC and lead to lower commodities prices in the months
ahead," added Standard & Poor's credit analyst Karim Nassif.
Standard & Poor's forecasts GDP growth in the eurozone at 1.1% in 2012. It
does not expect a double-dip in the eurozone as a whole, but estimates the
probability of a new recession in Western Europe next year at about 40% (see
"The Specter Of A Double Dip In Europe Looms Larger," published Oct. 4, 2011).
Governments in GCC oil-exporting countries have taken extensive stimulus
measures. We believe these measures are likely to boost local demand and
economic growth from 2011 onward.
"We also note the improved trade flows through Dubai this year, with help from
the region's close ties and proximity to growing developing markets," said Mr.
Nassif.
The regional equity markets tend to follow the broader trends of global
equities, which performed very poorly in the past three months, mainly because
of eurozone sovereign debt woes. However, they've recovered some ground in
recent weeks. If the high volatility and sluggish performances continue, we
believe some GCC investment companies could face funding problems.