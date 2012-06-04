(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Ochrony Srodowiska's (BOS) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is
provided below.
The affirmation of BOS's ratings reflects a high probability of support from the Polish
sovereign ('A-'/Stable) in case of need. This reflects the state's indirect majority
shareholding in the bank, BOS's important role in financing the country's environment protection
projects and potential reputational damage for the state should the bank default. The IDRs also
take into consideration the reduction of the government's stake in BOS once the bank's secondary
public offering is completed by mid-July 2012, and the bank's small size.
The National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management's (NFEP&WM, controlled
by the state) stake will fall to 57% (from 79% at end -2011) following the SPO but will remain
the bank's majority shareholder. Fitch believes that NFEP&WM considers BOS as its strategic
investment and will not reduce its stake in the bank without the approval of the Ministry for
the Environment.
BOS's IDRs could come under downward pressure if NFEP&WM's shareholding falls below a
controlling stake although Fitch currently views this as a remote prospect, or if timely support
is not made available to the bank, in case of need. Negative action on Poland's ratings could
also lead to similar action on BOS, although this is not expected at present, given the Stable
Outlook on the sovereign. However, a sovereign upgrade would not necessarily lead to positive
action on the bank.
The 'bb' Viability Rating reflects BOS's reasonable asset quality, diversified funding base,
adequate capitalisation and sufficient liquidity buffer. This is counterbalanced by weak
profitability, risks embedded in the bank's foreign-currency mortgage book, the moderate share
of retail savings in the total customer deposit base, and the bank's rather limited franchise
and scale.
The SPO - amounting to PLN227.5m - will strengthen BOS's Fitch core capital ratio to around
12.4% (from 10.9% at end-Q112). This is despite a move by the Polish Financial Services
Authority to increase risk weightings for foreign currency retail loans from 1 July 2012.
The bank's already weak profitability is likely to suffer from a slowdown of the Polish
economy, which will put pressure on asset quality, and from growing funding costs given the
bank's retail deposit-raising efforts. BOS plans to defend its margins through a gradual
diversification of lending towards higher-yield products which in Fitch's view could bring about
higher loan impairment charges.
BOS is a small universal bank in Poland with a 1.2% market share by assets. It focuses on
financing environmentally friendly projects, which accounted for 18% of its total loan book at
end-2011. The bank has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1997.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'