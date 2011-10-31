(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pantaloon Retail (India)
Ltd.'s (PRIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect PRIL's leadership position in India's
organised retail sector with an area of 15.3m square feet (sq
ft), over 14 years management experience, a large focus on value
retail (FY11 (end-June 2011) revenues: 60%), and a large size
that puts it in a favourable bargaining position with various
suppliers. Further, Fitch expects PRIL's investments in strong
back-end operations to ease pressure on its operating cash
flows, to improve overall inventory filling rates and to reduce
execution risk as now new space additions would account for less
than 20% of overall space.
For the purpose of analysis, Fitch takes a consolidated view
of PRIL (all retail operations) and excludes Future Capital
Holdings (FCH; its non-retail business), given
differences in their operating business profiles. PRIL's ratings
are constrained by its high adjusted financial leverage
(adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of 6.6x and working capital intensity
(mainly due to inventory), which may negatively affect overall
operating cash flows. Fitch also notes that the company may be
required to financially support its loss-making subsidiaries
through investments, inter-corporate deposits and corporate
guarantees. In FY11, PRIL's working capital cycle increased
considerably due to its non-proportionately higher inventories
in the lifestyle business, which accounted for around INR18bn on
consolidated revenues of INR40bn (excluding PRIL's wholly owned
subsidiary Future Value Retail Limited's (FVRL, 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/Stable) revenues).
Fitch notes that PRIL is undertaking various initiatives to
improve its operating parameters with regards to same-store
sales growth (SSSG), inventory turnover and operating margins.
Further, the company intends to monetise its various investments
such as those in Future Capital Holdings, Staples and
Generali (its life and non-life businesses), as well as raise
equity at FVRL. The agency has not factored in equity infusions
or asset monetisations, and will assess the cash impact of these
events and factor in them when they occur.
Positive rating guidelines would include an improvement in
PRIL's operating parameters (such as inventory turns and
operating margins) leading to lower adjusted leverage levels of
around 5x and higher fixed charge (operating EBITDAR/net
interest expense + rents) of above 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Negative rating guidelines include a weakening in SSSG,
resulting in lower EBITDA margins or higher-than-expected
debt-led capex/investment in its core business/subsidiaries,
leading to adjusted leverage exceeding 7.0x on a sustained
basis.
In FY11, PRIL's revenues grew 24% yoy to INR118,390m led
largely by space additions. Average sales per sq ft grew 5.4%
yoy to INR8,288 and average space grew 17.6% yoy to 14.3m sq ft.
Overall space grew 17.1% yoy to 15.4m sq feet. During the year
the company's value, lifestyle and home segments registered SSSG
of 10.3%, 15.6% and 8.3%, respectively, (9.5%, 13.6% and 12%,
respectively, in FY10). SSSG was slow in the home retail segment
given inflationary pressures on consumer spending.
Fitch has also affirmed PRIL's bank loans as follows:
- INR10,569m long-term loans (reduced from INR25,950m)
affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)';
- INR13,500m working capital limits (reduced from INR
18,750m) affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'; and
- INR5bn non-convertible debenture affirmed at 'Fitch
A-(ind)'.