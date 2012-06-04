(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 -

Summary analysis -- Groupama Banque -- 04-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Sep-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

16-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

29-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

29-Jun-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

11-Oct-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-3)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Full integration with the parent, French insurer Groupama S.A.

-- Decreased credit and market risk resulting from reduction of investment and trading portfolios.

-- Strong capitalization despite small equity base in absolute terms.

Weaknesses:

-- Stand-alone sustainability of the core banking activities not yet demonstrated.

-- Pressure on earnings from some business downsizing.

-- Challenging development of profitable retail banking activities.

CreditWatch

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on France-based Groupama Banque on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 9, 2011. The CreditWatch reflects that on Groupama Banque's parent, composite insurer, Groupama S.A. (BBB-/Watch Neg/--), and potential pressure on Groupama Banque's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) linked to Groupama (for further details, see "France-Based Insurer Groupama S.A. 'BBB-' Ratings Kept On CreditWatch Negative After 2011 Results Announcement," published March 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. In accordance with our criteria for rating "strategically important" subsidiaries under our group methodology applicable to insurance groups, our long-term rating on Groupama Banque is capped at the level of the long-term rating on the parent. We will therefore resolve the CreditWatch placement after we resolve that on the parent.

A negative rating action on the parent would trigger a similar action on Groupama Banque. We would also consider lowering the ratings on Groupama Banque if the parent's credit strength remained unchanged, but Groupama Banque's SACP deteriorated.

Our assessment of Groupama Banque's SACP could weaken if we perceived any substantial, prolonged deterioration in the bank's capital and earnings, and in particular, if its capitalization weakened to the point where our risk-adjusted RAC ratio before adjustments for the bank decreased below 10%, or if it failed to develop profitable retail banking activities.

Our assessment of Groupama Banque's SACP may improve if the bank successfully develops its retail banking activities throughout the group. This development could result in structural enhancements to its business or risk position and could trigger an upgrade of the bank. The ratings on Groupama would, however, continue to constrain the ratings on Groupama Banque.

