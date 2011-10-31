(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Future Value Retail Limited's (FVRL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed FVRL's INR5bn non-convertible debentures at 'Fitch A-(ind)'.

The ratings benefit from FVRL's strong legal, operational and strategic linkages with its ultimate parent - Pantaloon Retail India Ltd ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable). The latter has provided corporate guarantees to subsidiaries and associate companies to the extent of INR8.5bn, of which almost 90% was given to FVRL. The two entities have common back-end operations and joint treasury functions as well as jointly negotiate for lease rentals for new and existing stores. Finally, FVRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of PRIL and contributes 58.4% to overall consolidated revenues of PRIL, excluding contribution from Future Capital Holdings Limited .

Given the strong linkages and referring to Fitch's criteria on Parent subsidiary linkage, the ratings of FVRL can be equated to that of PRIL.

FVRL operates in the value retail business and hence its relatively de-risked model is subject to lesser consumer discretionary spending.

FVRL operates 149 'Big Bazaar' stores, 56 standalone 'Food Bazaar' stores, among other formats, in over 73 cities across India, covering an operational retail space of 8.8 million sq ft. For FY11, the company reported revenue of INR69bn (FY10: INR29.9bn), an EBITDA of INR 5,341m (INR2,309m), and adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 5.8x (6.8x). The figures however are not comparable as the value retail division was integrated only from January 2010.

For further details, please refer to press release "Pantaloon Retail India Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable" dated 31 October 2011and available at www.fitchratings.com.