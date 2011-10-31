(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Future Value Retail Limited's (FVRL) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has
affirmed FVRL's INR5bn non-convertible debentures at 'Fitch A-(ind)'.
The ratings benefit from FVRL's strong legal, operational and strategic linkages
with its ultimate parent - Pantaloon Retail India Ltd ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable).
The latter has provided corporate guarantees to subsidiaries and associate
companies to the extent of INR8.5bn, of which almost 90% was given to FVRL. The
two entities have common back-end operations and joint treasury functions as
well as jointly negotiate for lease rentals for new and existing stores.
Finally, FVRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of PRIL and contributes 58.4% to
overall consolidated revenues of PRIL, excluding contribution from Future
Capital Holdings Limited .
Given the strong linkages and referring to Fitch's criteria on Parent subsidiary
linkage, the ratings of FVRL can be equated to that of PRIL.
FVRL operates in the value retail business and hence its relatively de-risked
model is subject to lesser consumer discretionary spending.
FVRL operates 149 'Big Bazaar' stores, 56 standalone 'Food Bazaar' stores, among
other formats, in over 73 cities across India, covering an operational retail
space of 8.8 million sq ft. For FY11, the company reported revenue of INR69bn
(FY10: INR29.9bn), an EBITDA of INR 5,341m (INR2,309m), and adjusted
debt/EBITDAR of 5.8x (6.8x). The figures however are not comparable as the value
retail division was integrated only from January 2010.
For further details, please refer to press release "Pantaloon Retail India
Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable" dated 31 October 2011and available at
www.fitchratings.com.