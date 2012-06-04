BRIEF-Al Cham Islamic Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 8.51 billion pounds versus 5.49 billion pounds year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Teollisuuden Voima Oyj --------------------------------- 04-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 880748
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
06-Oct-2006 NR/NR NR/NR
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR2.5 bil med-term note Prog 06/10/2011: sr
unsecd BBB 04-Jun-2012
* FY net profit 8.51 billion pounds versus 5.49 billion pounds year ago
** Dec-qtr net profit 752.6 mln rupees vs net loss of 4.86 bln rupees yr ago