Overview

Rating Action

On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings to Finland-based nonprofit electricity generator Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO). The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'BBB' long-term issue rating to TVO's EUR2.5 billion medium-term note program.

Rationale

The ratings on TVO reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings primarily benefit from the company's protective business model, including a full cost cover structure backed by long-term off-take agreements with the owners. The ratings further benefit from the company's strong operational track record, its competitive production cost for existing plants, and liquidity sufficient to cover significant funding needs over the next few years.