(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- CBL Insurance Ltd. ------------------------------------- 05-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand
Local currency BB-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--
10-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Negative 05-Jun-2012