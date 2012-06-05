(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05 -
Overview
-- We have lowered our 'BB+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings
on New Zealand-based CBL Insurance Ltd. (CBL) to 'BB-'. The outlook is
negative.
-- CBL's total adjusted capital has been materially eroded by goodwill
from its acquisition of European Insurance Services Ltd. (EISL; not rated),
and increased deferred acquisition costs.
-- Although the company reported strong underlying business growth in
2011, the doubling of its total gross exposure has not been supported by
adequate capital growth.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our expectations that it will take
some time for CBL to build up sufficient capital through retained earnings. We
believe that there is a reasonable probability that the company will not be
able to achieve its forecast earnings because of its increased exposure to a
weakening European economy.
Rating Action
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its financial
strength and issuer credit ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB+', on New Zealand-based
CBL Insurance Ltd. (CBL). The outlook is negative.