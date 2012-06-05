(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05
Summary analysis -- Westpac Life-NZ-Ltd. 05-Jun-2012
Country: New Zealand
Local currency AA-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--
21-Feb-2007 AA/-- --/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Westpac Life-NZ-Ltd. (Westpac Life NZ; AA-/Stable/--) reflect
the insurer's strong stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and "core" status to
ultimate parent Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA-/Stable/A-1+), as well as
our expectation that, in the event of a crisis, extraordinary Australian
government support is likely to be made available to it indirectly via the
wider banking group. This expectation reflects our view that the parent bank,
whose rating benefits from government support, would be in a position to
extend that support to its core subsidiaries.
The core status of Westpac Life NZ reflects our opinion of its high degree of
strategic, operational, and financial integration with Westpac, via the
banking operations of Westpac New Zealand Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and the
insurance and wealth management operations of the BT Financial Group division
of the bank. In our assessment of the core status, we acknowledge Westpac Life
NZ's 100% ownership by Westpac, shared Westpac brand name, and aligned
distribution. Although Westpac Life NZ is a relatively small subsidiary in the
group, it operates in areas that are integral to the overall group
bancassurance strategy, and widens the cross selling of financial services
products to bank customers.
Westpac Life NZ's strong SACP reflects its conservative financial structure,
including strong risk-based capital metrics, as well as strong and consistent
earnings profile. These strengths are partially offset by Westpac Life NZ's
modest competitive position within the wider market, given it only sells to
Westpac group customers.
Westpac Life NZ's operating performance is strong due to the cost efficiency
and risk-selection opportunity of being able to access the bank's branch
network and customer base. Westpac Life NZ's earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) totaled NZ$42.2 million for the year ended Sept. 30, 2011, up 9.8% from
a year earlier, and representing a strong return on equity and revenue.
Results have been broadly in line with the company plan, with redundancy
claims slightly higher under the difficult economic and market conditions of
2011 and into 2012. Despite some economic hardship in the market, lapse rates
remained stable through the year and revenue growth was good. Investment
earnings were sound, in the context of a declining-interest-rate environment.
Westpac Life's capitalization is strong on a risk-based approach, and has
grown to NZ$152.9 million as of the balance date, with no dividend paid since
2010. While the level of paid-up capital is modest against major peers, we
have assessed it as being strong relative to risk and believe it represents a
strong multiple over the new solvency standards of the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Westpac Life NZ reflects our outlook on Westpac, as well
as our view that Westpac Life NZ will maintain its sound business position,
strong capitalization, and conservative financial risk appetite.
The stable outlook on Westpac reflects our view that the ratings are likely to
remain unchanged during the next one to two years. To maintain the stable
outlook, we expect that Westpac's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios will
remain consistent with our view that they are "adequate," the bank's risk
position will not deteriorate materially or unexpectedly, and funding and
liquidity will be well managed.
In the unlikely occurrence of a significant stress event, we expect that
Westpac Life NZ would likely receive indirect extraordinary government support
via the wider banking group. Any factor causing our view on this support to
change could affect the rating. A downward rating movement on Westpac Life NZ
could occur if Westpac were downgraded, or if Westpac Life NZ's business
and/or financial profile deteriorated to the extent that it affected our view
of Westpac's commitment, and our assessment of Westpac Life NZ's core status.
A higher rating on Westpac Life NZ would be possible if Westpac were upgraded,
but an improvement in Westpac Life NZ's SACP would be unlikely to affect its
ratings.