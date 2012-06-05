METALS-Supply concerns push London copper above $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
June 05 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
* Moody's upgrades Siemens to Aa3 from A1; outlook stable
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .