METALS-Supply concerns push London copper above $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. ------------------ 05-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts BBB+ 05-Jun-2012
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .