LONDON Oct 31 Britain's financial watchdog confirmed on Monday that MF Global UK Ltd's administration by KPMG is to be conducted under the new Special Administration Regime (SAR) devised for investment firms.

The Financial Services Authority said it was the first time it had used SAR since it was adopted in February 2011 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Earlier, MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States after a tentative deal with a buyer fell apart. .

The SAR has advantages over ordinary corporate administrations including a quick return of client assets, the FSA said. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Greg Mahlich)