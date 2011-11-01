(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ's (BTMU) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation's (MUTB) ratings. BTMU and MUTB are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). A full rating breakdown is provided below.

BTMU's and MUTB's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by Fitch's expectation of state support, should it be required. As the Long-term IDRs of BTMU and MUTB are at their Support Rating Floor of 'A', downgrade of the IDRs is unlikely unless, in Fitch's opinion, there is a substantial weakening in either the ability or the willingness of the Japanese sovereign to provide support. Positive rating action on the Long-term IDRs based on standalone fundamentals is not expected at present, given the already high levels of Viability Ratings (VRs) with limited positive momentum in the foreseeable future.

The VRs of both banks reflect their strong liquidity position backed by a solid franchise, sound asset quality and adequate capitalisation. Weak profitability and a reduced-but-still-large domestic stock portfolio remain a constraint on the ratings. Fitch also continues to monitor the group's overseas investments and their potential impact on the banks' risk profiles.

Material improvement in earnings from core operations and further reduction of stock investment are essential for sustained improvements in core capitalisation, and in turn, positive rating action on the VRs of both banks, although this is currently not expected. Conversely, negative rating action could be considered should asset quality materially weaken and deplete capitalisation, although Fitch does not consider this likely in the medium term. Sharp and sudden increase in Japanese long-term interest rates could exert negative pressure on the ratings given their extensive exposure to Japanese government bonds (JGBs), although this is not Fitch's base case scenario. Significant changes in the impact/contribution of overseas investments also could contribute to rating action.

The ratings on MUFG and BTMU's debt instruments are consistent with Fitch's criteria for rating performing instruments. BTMU's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched one level down from its support-driven IDR, while MUFG's Tier 1 preferred securities are notched two levels down from its notional unsupported Long-term IDR, as they exhibit going-concern loss-absorption features.

MUFG is the largest banking group in Japan by assets, with 21% of the domestic deposits market and 15% of domestic lending. Ample and stable retail deposits contribute to the group's strong liquidity position with a low loan/deposit ratio of 64% for the fiscal year to March 2011 (FY11). The group's JPY45trn investment in JGBs at end-FY11 also provides additional liquidity in case of need.

The gross balance of risk monitored loans (RMLs; before partial charge-offs) declined in FY11, and net RMLs, after deducting loan loss reserves, remained a limited 0.8% of total loans or 6.5% of Tier 1 capital at end-FY11, which are comparable with similarly-rated global peers.

In FY11, impairment losses on domestic stock holdings, following a sharp fall in domestic stock prices after the March earthquake, constrained the group's profitability. Although MUFG further reduced its domestic stock exposure, it still stood at 33% of Tier 1 capital at end-FY11.