June 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thailand's three largest private
commercial banks, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL), Siam Commercial Bank
Public Company Limited (SCB), and Kasikornbank Public Company Limited
(KBANK).
Their Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed
at 'BBB+' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full rating breakdown is provided below.
Their IDRs are all driven by their Viability Ratings (VR), which in turn are
underpinned by sound capital and profitability, strengthened asset quality and
reserves and their strong domestic franchises. Fitch believes the three banks'
overall financial position is sufficiently robust to absorb considerable credit
stress. This is reflected in their Stable Outlook.
An upgrade of National Long-Term Rating may result from sustained significant
improvements in profitability and asset quality, while maintaining strong levels
of capital. However, this is unlikely in the near term, given the rising risk of
a weakening operating environment. Conversely, a downgrade of the VRs and IDRs
may result from a sustained increase in loan concentration or rapid growth
leading to material deterioration in asset quality or a weaker liquidity
profile. A downgrade of Thailand's Country Ceiling ('BBB+') may also lead to a
downgrade of the banks' IDRs as they are constrained by the Country Ceiling. The
banks' moderate holding of government securities and immaterial government
ownership allow them to be rated above the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs but not above the Country Ceiling.