(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thailand's three largest private commercial banks, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL), Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB), and Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KBANK).

Their Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed at 'BBB+' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Their IDRs are all driven by their Viability Ratings (VR), which in turn are underpinned by sound capital and profitability, strengthened asset quality and reserves and their strong domestic franchises. Fitch believes the three banks' overall financial position is sufficiently robust to absorb considerable credit stress. This is reflected in their Stable Outlook.

An upgrade of National Long-Term Rating may result from sustained significant improvements in profitability and asset quality, while maintaining strong levels of capital. However, this is unlikely in the near term, given the rising risk of a weakening operating environment. Conversely, a downgrade of the VRs and IDRs may result from a sustained increase in loan concentration or rapid growth leading to material deterioration in asset quality or a weaker liquidity profile. A downgrade of Thailand's Country Ceiling ('BBB+') may also lead to a downgrade of the banks' IDRs as they are constrained by the Country Ceiling. The banks' moderate holding of government securities and immaterial government ownership allow them to be rated above the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs but not above the Country Ceiling.