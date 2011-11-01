Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aviva Plc's (Aviva) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. Fitch has also affirmed all Aviva'soperating companies' Long-term Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn the ratings.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated.Fitch has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the following ratings:
Aviva Plc:
--Long-term IDR 'A' Stable Outlook
--Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Aviva International Insurance Ltd) at 'A'
--USD300m Callable Subordinated Notes (ISIN: XS0279569395) at 'BBB+'
--All other subordinated debt at 'BBB'
Aviva International Insurance Ltd:
--Long-term IDR 'A+' Stable Outlook
--Long-term IFS 'AA-' Stable Outlook
The following Aviva subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn:
--Aviva Insurance Ltd
--Aviva Insurance UK Limited
--Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd
