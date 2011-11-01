(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aviva Plc's (Aviva) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. Fitch has also affirmed all Aviva'soperating companies' Long-term Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn the ratings.

Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated.Fitch has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the following ratings:

Aviva Plc:

--Long-term IDR 'A' Stable Outlook

--Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Aviva International Insurance Ltd) at 'A'

--USD300m Callable Subordinated Notes (ISIN: XS0279569395) at 'BBB+'

--All other subordinated debt at 'BBB'

Aviva International Insurance Ltd:

--Long-term IDR 'A+' Stable Outlook

--Long-term IFS 'AA-' Stable Outlook

The following Aviva subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn:

--Aviva Insurance Ltd

--Aviva Insurance UK Limited

--Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd