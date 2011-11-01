(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that its European CMBS Maturity Repayment Index deteriorated during October, decreasing to 37.2% from 41.7% in the previous month due to the very low proportion of loans maturing in October that was repaid.

40 loans were originally scheduled to mature in the past month, of which 10 either prepaid more than six months ahead of their maturity dates or were repurchased by their originators. Only three of the 30 remaining loans were fully repaid: the GBP167m Metro loan (Epic (Culzean)), the GBP20m Grafton Estate Portfolio (Indus (ECLIPSE 2007-1) ) and the CHF33m Swiss Polo Portfolio loan (Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1 ). Full and partial redemptions during the month, for both newly and previously matured loans, totalled EUR498m.

The combination of loan maturities and full/partial redemptions resulted in the outstanding matured balance increasing by 28.9% to EUR12.3bn. This is predominantly due to the six largest loans to mature during the month, which totalled over EUR2bn, failing to be repaid. The EUR560m sole loan in Opera Germany (No.2) had previously been extended by two years to October 2013 as part of a larger restructuring in 2010. The GBP286m Devonshire Square Estate loan (Triton (European Loan Conduit No. 26) ) was also previously extended, for 18 months to April 2013. While the income performance of the collateral has been satisfactory to date, the Fitch LTV in excess of 100% suggests that a successful refinancing would have been unlikely.

Two of the largest loans to mature in October are already being worked out by their respective special servicers: the GBP213m Adelphi loan (Indus (ECLIPSE 2007-1)) and the EUR218m Keops Portfolio loan (JUNO (Eclipse 2007-2) ). The collateral backing the Adelphi loan is considered to be prime quality. While such properties continue to be successfully refinanced, the long-dated swap on the loan increases the overall leverage and results in a whole-loan reported LTV in excess of 100%. The special servicer has entered into a standstill period with the borrower with the intention of appointing an advisor to better maximise recoveries for noteholders.

The Keops Portfolio had been in workout since November 2009. All remaining properties were sold at public auction in October, with completions scheduled to take place in the beginning of November. Total sales amounted to SEK4.1bn, compared to an aggregate reported value of SEK4.2bn.

The largest principal distribution to occur in October resulted from the asset sale of the Oberpollinger property in Fleet Street Two. The partial prepayment resulted in a paydown of EUR217m after the deduction of costs and senior expenses. The full repayment of the Metro loan (Epic (Culzean)) also contributed to the principal distribution. The borrower had previously sold three properties and significantly reduced the loan balance to GBP167m from GBP418m. The remaining two assets were located in London and it remains unclear whether they were sold or refinanced in order to repay the outstanding loan amount.

