(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Aichi (Prefecture of) ------------------------- 06-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jan-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
19-Dec-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Aichi Prefecture (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its robust local tax base,
strong liquidity, and supportive institutional framework. At the same time, a very high level of
debt and decreasing financial flexibility constrain the ratings.
Aichi occupies a central position in both the national and broader regional economy,
enjoying strong, independent sources of revenue. The prefecture's modifiable revenues (including
taxes, fees, and rates, but excluding central government transfers) are among the strongest of
any local and regional government (LRG) in Japan and compare strongly globally.
Heavy reliance on corporate taxes has caused the prefecture's tax revenues to decline more
sharply than those of most rated LRGs since 2008. Despite reliance on exports, in the auto
sector in particular, Aichi's economy has demonstrated more resilience than we expected. The
prefecture has maintained a positive operating margin each year since fiscal 2003 (ended March
31, 2004) (the earliest year for which we requested data) In addition, Aichi has benefitted from
Japan's fiscal adjustment system since fiscal 2010, which has partly made up for a fall in tax
revenues .