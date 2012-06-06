(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 -

Summary analysis -- Aichi (Prefecture of) ------------------------- 06-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jan-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

19-Dec-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Aichi Prefecture (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its robust local tax base, strong liquidity, and supportive institutional framework. At the same time, a very high level of debt and decreasing financial flexibility constrain the ratings.

Aichi occupies a central position in both the national and broader regional economy, enjoying strong, independent sources of revenue. The prefecture's modifiable revenues (including taxes, fees, and rates, but excluding central government transfers) are among the strongest of any local and regional government (LRG) in Japan and compare strongly globally.

Heavy reliance on corporate taxes has caused the prefecture's tax revenues to decline more sharply than those of most rated LRGs since 2008. Despite reliance on exports, in the auto sector in particular, Aichi's economy has demonstrated more resilience than we expected. The prefecture has maintained a positive operating margin each year since fiscal 2003 (ended March 31, 2004) (the earliest year for which we requested data) In addition, Aichi has benefitted from Japan's fiscal adjustment system since fiscal 2010, which has partly made up for a fall in tax revenues .