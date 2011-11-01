(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issue ratings to a proposed US$2 billion Euro-commercial paper and certificate of deposit program of the London branch of Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; A-/Stable/A-2, cnAA/cnA-1). At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'cnAA' long-term and cnA-1' short-term Greater China credit scale ratings to the program.

The issue rating is equivalent to the counterparty credit rating on BOC. The Euro-commercial paper notes and the certificate of deposits to be issued under the program will rank at least pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated debt of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004

-- Criteria - Financial Institutions - Banks: Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004