On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Bulgaria-based Municipal Bank A.D. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and then withdrew them at the issuer's request.

Rationale

Prior to the withdrawal, the ratings on Municipal Bank reflected the bank's 'bb' anchor, "weak" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) was 'b'.