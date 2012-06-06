BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
Rating Action
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Bulgaria-based Municipal Bank A.D. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and then withdrew them at the issuer's request.
Rationale
Prior to the withdrawal, the ratings on Municipal Bank reflected the bank's 'bb' anchor, "weak" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) was 'b'.
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.