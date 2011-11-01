(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Bank's (RSB, 'B+'/Positive) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds series 1 with a nominal value of RUB5bn, an expected Long-term rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The bonds will have an expected maturity of three years and also provide investors with a put option after one year. RSB's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund RSB's core business.

At end-9M10, RSB was the 19th-largest bank in Russia by equity and 31st-largest by assets; according to management's estimates, it held 19% market share in credit cards and 9% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.