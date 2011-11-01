MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Bank's (RSB, 'B+'/Positive) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds series 1 with a nominal value of RUB5bn, an expected Long-term rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.
The bonds will have an expected maturity of three years and also provide investors with a put option after one year. RSB's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund RSB's core business.
At end-9M10, RSB was the 19th-largest bank in Russia by equity and 31st-largest by assets; according to management's estimates, it held 19% market share in credit cards and 9% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.