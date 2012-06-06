(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uzbekistan-based Universal Bank's (UB) Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'CCC'. A full rating breakdown is
provided below.
The IDRs reflect UB's weak credit profile due to its modest franchise, high
concentration risks on both sides of the balance sheet, large volume of
related-party transactions and expected rapid balance sheet expansion in the
near- to medium- term.
The ratings also take into account weaknesses in Uzbekistan's operating
environment and high operating costs associated with the overall development of
the bank's business. The bank's liquidity position is also potentially
vulnerable due to its reliance on corporate settlement accounts. However, the
bank's reported capitalisation is reasonable.
Privately-owned UB is one of the smallest (24th of 30) domestic banks by assets
(end-2011: USD27.4m), based in densely populated eastern Uzbekistan where it
operates a few banking outlets. The bank has a short track record as it was
founded only in 2001. In late 2010, a regional private equity investment fund
acquired control of UB. UB focuses on commercial banking operations with
predominantly corporate clients. The new owner is focused on franchise expansion
and building management processes and controls.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'