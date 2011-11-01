(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed DECO 15 - Pan Europe 6 Ltd (DECO 15), a commercial mortgage-backed securitisation, as follows:

EUR528.5m class A1 due July 2014 (XS0307398841) affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

EUR287.5m class A2 due July 2014 (XS0307400258) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

EUR143.8m class A3 due July 2014 (XS0307400506) affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

EUR83.9m class B due July 2014 (XS0307401140) affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

EUR85.4m class C due July 2014 (XS0307405133) affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative

EUR55.8m class D due July 2014 (XS0307405729) affirmed at 'CCC'; assigned Recovery Rating 'RR5'

EUR21.1m class E due July 2014 (XS0307406453) affirmed at 'CC'; assigned Recovery Rating 'RR6'

The affirmation reflects the relatively stable collateral performance since the last rating action in October 2010, despite one of the loans failing to repay at its scheduled maturity date. The portfolio benefits from above-average interest coverage, although, in Fitch's view, several of the borrowers are in a position of negative equity, as reflected in the junior notes' low ratings.. Approximately 85% of the portfolio is due to mature in 2014, leaving the transaction exposed to refinancing conditions at that point. Legal final maturity being in 2018 provides the servicer with some time and flexibility to work out defaulted loans

The loan pool is bar-belled, as implied by the range of ratings on the bonds, and by Stable Outlooks being confined to the four senior tranches. This bar-belling is driven by the quality of the largest loan in the pool, accounting for almost 60% of the portfolio, the super-regional leisure and retail complex centre known as CentrO located in Oberhausen, Germany. The centre is undergoing substantial development works. The extension, scheduled for completion in September 2012, will provide a new three-storey mall to the front of the existing centre. The servicer reports that around 70% of the new space has been pre-let, which is a promising sign.

A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.