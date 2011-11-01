(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term corporate credit ratings on Dutch electricity and gas distribution network operator Enexis Holding N.V. and its subsidiary, Enexis B.V. (jointly Enexis) to 'A+' from 'A'. At the same time, we removed the long-term corporate credit ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Aug. 30, 2011. The outlook is positive.