(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01-
-- Dutch electricity and gas distribution network operator
Enexis Holding N.V. reported a 40% increase in operating profit
for the first six months of 2011, due to higher tariffs and cost
savings.
-- We believe that Enexis' Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit
measures have strengthened due to approved tariff increases and
lower investments in the near term than we had anticipated.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit
rating on Enexis to 'A+' from 'A', and removing it from
CreditWatch positive.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could
raise the long-term rating to 'AA-' if we deemed the improvement
in Enexis' credit measures to be sustainable over the medium
term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised
its long-term corporate credit ratings on Dutch electricity and
gas distribution network operator Enexis Holding N.V. and its
subsidiary, Enexis B.V. (jointly Enexis) to 'A+' from
'A'. At the same time, we removed the long-term corporate credit
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive
implications on Aug. 30, 2011. The outlook is positive.