(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01- Fitch Ratings says it expects the US solvency regime for insurers to achieve
equivalence with the European Union's Solvency II requirements, despite the fact that the US was
not included in the first wave of third-country assessments announced last week.
The US has a long-standing, risk-based solvency regime. If it is seen to give policyholders
the same protection as Solvency II, despite fundamental differences in the underlying
methodologies, we expect this to result in equivalence recognition from the EU.
Equivalence would be mutually beneficial for both markets. It would help European insurers
and reinsurers with US operations, which would otherwise face the same capital requirements in
the US as locally-owned companies plus the extra capital requirements of Solvency II - a
competitive disadvantage when pricing products. The US insurance market would gain the capital
and investment that European companies bring via their US subsidiaries.
Beneficiaries of regulatory equivalence are European companies that have large subsidiaries
regulated in the US, US companies selling reinsurance to EU companies, and US groups with
subsidiaries in Europe.
Losers are likely to be local competitors of EU-owned subsidiaries that would otherwise have
benefited from reduced competition and possible acquisitions as well as EU reinsurers that may
have picked up extra business.
In reaction to Solvency II, the US started the "Solvency Modernisation Initiative" (SMI) in
2008. The SMI will bring in better risk assessment with the "Own Risk and Solvency Assessment"
(ORSA), and possibly group supervision, both of which are required under Solvency II, but it is
not yet clear what form they will take.
Co-operation has recently increased between the US and Europe on reinsurance written in the
US by European companies. Previously harsh collateral requirements have been dropped in a number
of US states. Fitch sees this as a positive sign that co-operation will lead to an agreement on
equivalence.
If there is no ruling on US equivalence by the European Commission, then each member country
can make its own determination.
Last week, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published its
final advice to the European Commission regarding its assessment of the Solvency II equivalence
of supervisory systems in Switzerland, Bermuda and Japan. EIOPA said that Switzerland meets the
criteria set out in its equivalent assessments, with some caveats, as does Bermuda for certain
categories of insurer. Japan meets the criteria, with certain caveats, under Article 172 of the
Solvency II directive, which deals with insurers from the European Economic Area purchasing
reinsurance outside the zone.
Although it was not included in the first assessments, Fitch thinks the US will likely be
covered by transitional measures for a limited time, if necessary.