Nov 01- Seasonal pressures for U.S. oil and gas companies are becoming more evident in widening credit default swap (CDS) spreads, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS for the oil and gas sector have widened 48% over the past quarter. Additionally, two of the bigger names in the space; Marathon Oil and Murphy Oil , saw spreads come out 60% and 66%, respectively. CDS liquidity spiked for Marathon Oil (up 13 rankings to trade in the 25th regional percentile), more so for Murphy (up 21 to the 27th regional percentile). 'Increased market uncertainty over future CDS pricing for Marathon and Murphy likely stems from oil price volatility and concerns over demand,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Not all is uncertain in the oil & gas sector, however. CDS on petroleum refiner Tesoro Corporation (reporting tomorrow) have come in 9% while CDS liquidity fell 11 rankings to trade in the 25th regional percentile. 'Tighter CDS spreads for Tesoro may be attributed to returning market confidence surrounding efforts to stabilize economies in Europe,' said Allmendinger.

Companies reporting earnings this week are as follows:

Apache Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 49 basis points (bps) to 79 bps, an increase of 61%. The liquidity score on Apache Corporation decreased from 7.96 to 7.89 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 39th percentile to the 42nd percentile.

Baker Hughes Inc. (OIL & GAS/Oil Equipment Services & Distribution)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 48 bps to 78 bps, an increase of 62%. The liquidity score on Baker Hughes Inc. decreased from 8.31 to 7.95 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 49th percentile to the 44th percentile.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 256 bps to 331 bps, an increase of 29%. The liquidity score on Chesapeake Energy Corporation decreased from 7.06 to 6.84 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 11th percentile to the 12th percentile.

Devon Energy Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 54 bps to 75 bps, an increase of 38%. The liquidity score on Devon Energy Corporation decreased from 7.48 to 6.98 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 25th percentile to the 17th percentile.