June 06 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Exim Rajathi India Private Limited's (Exim)
'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now
appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Exim. The
ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at
the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during
this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating
Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated Exim's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR1,500m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
D(ind)'
- INR50m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
D(ind)'
- INR645m term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR460m ICICI Bank term loan: migrated to 'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch C(ind)'