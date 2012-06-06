BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Triveni Engicons Private Limited's (TEPL) additional INR30m fund-based limits a 'Fitch BB+(ind)' rating and its additional INR380m non-fund-based limits a 'Fitch A4+(ind) rating.
TEPL's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR70m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
- INR740m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
For TEPL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Triveni Engicons Affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'", dated 21 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.