(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. Ltd. (PAC) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect PAC's small scale of operations (revenue: INR568m in FY11) and strong credit metrics with consistently low net debt/EBITDA (FY11: 1.34x, FY10: 1.55x) and high EBITDA interest coverage of (FY11: 6.1x, FY10: 5.4x). The credit metrics are supported by high EBITDA margins of over 22% over the past four years (FY11: 26.6%, FY10: 23.3%),

The ratings are, however, constrained by high customer concentration risks as over 60% of revenue comes from PAC's top five customers. The ratings are also constrained by the working capital intensive nature of the company's business with a cash conversion cycle of over 150 days.

The ratings may be upgraded upon a significant increase in the scale of operations while maintaining credit metrics at the current levels. Conversely, net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis may trigger a rating downgrade.

Incorporated in 1979, PAC is a Karnataka-based manufacturer of valve seats and turbocharger components. It is the principal supplier of cast route valve seats to some of the large auto original equipment manufacturers in India, with whom it has long-standing associations. Total debt outstanding at FYE11 was INR256m. Provisional results for 9MFY12 indicate revenue of INR531m, operating EBITDA of INR124.7m, net financial leverage of 1.71x, and EBITDA interest cover of 5.1x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to PAC's bank facilities as follows:

INR205m fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

INR2.5m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A2(ind)'

INR112.4m term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'