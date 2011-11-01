(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings assigned to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's (TNEB) bonds. A list of withdrawn ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch placed TNEB's bonds on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on 14 February 2011 after the Government of Tamil Nadu's (GoTN) notification of the Tamil Nadu Electricity (Reorganisation and Reforms) Transfer Scheme 2010, which resulted in the reorganisation of TNEB into three new entities based on the business segments namely generation, distribution and transmission with effect from 1 November 2010. The three entities are Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO), and TNEB Limited. The latter -- GoTN's wholly owned corporation -- will be the holding company of TANGEDCO and TANTRASCO.

However, the treatment of TNEB's Fitch-rated bonds was not clarified in the order issued by GoTN, which have now been assigned to the newly-formed entities. Fitch has decided to withdraw the ratings assigned to TNEB's bonds because of the reorganisation of TNEB.

Fitch has withdrawn the following TNEB bond ratings

- INR2bn Series 1 2008-09: 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'

- INR4bn Series 2 2008-09: 'Fitch A(SO) (ind)'

- INR4.81bn Series 2 2009-10: 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)'

- INR2bn Series 3 2009-10: 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)'

- INR3.19bn Series 4 2009-10: 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)'