(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has assigned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation's (TANGEDCO) INR4bn TNEB Series 2, 2008-09 bonds a 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' rating.

The rating is underpinned by the credit quality of Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN), which unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the bonds. The rating also draws comfort from the structured payment mechanism as stipulated in the tripartite (trustee (Canara Bank - 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), GoTN and the original bond issuer, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB)) and trustee agreements.

TNEB was unbundled and trifurcated (see Fitch Places Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's Bonds on Rating Watch Evolving) in November 2010. As per the GoTN order on 15 February 2011 the abovementioned bond series is allocated to TANGEDCO. There is no requirement for execution of fresh agreements among the parties as the orignially executed agreements include the successors and assignees of TNEB. As a result TANGEDCO will abide by the structured payment mechanism outlined in the original agreements. A new government order has stated that GoTN's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee applies to TANGEDCO bonds.