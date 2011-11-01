(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01- Fitch Ratings has assigned 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' ratings to Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation's (TANTRANSCO) INR2bn TNEB Series 1, 2008-09 and INR2bn TNEB Series 3, 2009-10 bonds. Fitch has also assigned 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)' ratings to TANTRANSCO's INR4.81bn TNEB Series 2, 2009-10 and INR3.19bn TNEB Series 4, 2009-10 bonds.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was unbundled and trifurcated (for more information please refer to the rating action commentary entitled "Fitch Places Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's Bonds on Rating Watch Evolving" dated February 14, 2011, and available from fitchratings.com) in November 2010. As per the Government of Tamil Nadu's (GoTN) order on 15 February 2011 the above mentioned bond series has been allocated to TANTRANSCO.

TANTRANSCO's ratings are underpinned by the credit quality of GoTN which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee. The ratings also draw comfort from the structured payment mechanism indicated in the executed tripartite (trustee - Canara Bank ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), GoTN and TNEB, the original bond issuer) and trustee (original bond issuer and trustee) agreements. There is no requirement for execution of fresh agreements among the parties as the orignially executed agreements include the successors and assignees of TNEB. As a result TANTRANSCO will abide by the structured payment mechanism delineated in the original agreements. However, a new government order on the applicability of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to TANTRANSCO bonds has been issued. Nevertheless, there is a structural weakness due to the non-execution of tripartite and trustee agreements for INR4.81bn TNEB Series 2, 2009-10 and INR3.19bn TNEB Series 4, 2009-10 bond issuances; as a result, the ratings of these two bonds are pegged a notch lower than the other issues. TANTRANSCO has confirmed the payment of bond obligations.

Tamil Nadu's economy is linked to the global economy through the production of autos, including auto ancillaries and textiles, these two sectors are highly affected by the global slowdown. Average Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in FY08 and FY09 declined to 5.5% (India: 8%) from 14.6% during FY06-FY07 (India: 9.5%). The state's economy recovered sharply in FY10-FY11 with average GSDP growth of 10.6% (India: 8.3%). The state revised the salaries of its employees in line with the sixth central pay commission recommendations, and this move along with large untargeted subsidies have weakened the state's financial profile. However Tamil Nadu remained within the Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management Limits - fiscal deficit/GSDP - over FY08-FY11.

The FY12 budget presented in state assembly pegs the FY11 revenue deficit at 0.6% of GSDP and fiscal deficit/GSDP at 3.4%. Debt/GSDP ratio as per budget was comfortable at 19.54%. Subsides on domestic power connections in FY12 is pegged at INR16.27bn out of the total subsidy of INR20.71bn by GoTN to TNEB. Apart from a strong increase in operation and maintenance expenses, the government forecasts a sharp increase of 16.25% in subsidies and transfers. The government delineates that the spurt mainly stems from the launching of new welfare schemes and increased subsidies to electricity board. According to the government, the state power utility is estimated to be in accumulated loss of more than INR350bn at FYE12.