(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01-

-- The earnings of U.K.-based clothing retailer Matalan have declined due to lower gross margins in a difficult trading environment for U.K. retailers. This has impaired Matalan's financial metrics.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Missouri Topco Ltd., the parent company of Matalan, to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- We are also lowering our issue ratings on the secured GBP250 million bond issued by Matalan Finance Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'BB' and on the GBP225 million unsecured bond to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of Matalan's forecast for positive free operating cash flow and what we consider to be adequate Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA interest coverage in the context of a highly leveraged debt structure.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered to 'B' from 'B+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Missouri TopCo Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based clothing retailer Matalan. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the GBP250 million senior secured notes issued by Matalan Finance Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'BB', and our issue rating on Matalan Finance's GBP225 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

The downgrades reflect our view that deterioration in Matalan's operating performance in a challenging U.K. retail market has caused its financial metrics to decline to what we categorize as highly leveraged. We foresee the difficult trading environment continuing over the medium term, with Matalan maintaining its credit metrics at their current level.

Matalan has been unable to implement its growth strategy due to low consumer confidence, relatively high unemployment, and inflation reducing its customers' discretionary spending. As a consequence, we have revised our base-case scenario for the next two years in line with these trends. We now anticipate that full-year reported EBITDA to Feb. 28, 2012, will be 20%-25% lower than our previous forecast of GBP140 million.

According to Matalan's quarterly financial results to Aug. 27, 2011, reported EBITDA in the past 12 months was GBP118 million, on revenues of GBP1.1 billion. For the financial year to Feb. 28, 2012, Matalan's revenues will remain about GBP1.1 billion, with reported EBITDA of about GBP105 million. As a result of the reduction in EBITDA, we anticipate that Matalan's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain above 5.0x over the next 12 months, which we view as equivalent to a highly leveraged financial risk profile.

In our opinion, Matalan should be able to maintain the financial flexibility necessary to service its highly leveraged debt structure even in the event of prolonged pressure on its gross margins. Despite the difficult macroeconomic environment for U.K. retailers, we anticipate that Matalan will be able to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) and sustain adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x.

We could lower the rating if Matalan's operating performance were to deteriorate further and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage were to fall to less than 1.5x. This would primarily result from reported EBITDA falling to less than GBP100 million, or from a significant operating cash outflow caused by mismanagement of working capital.

A positive rating action would be linked to growth in revenues from new store openings and improving margins on the back of lower cotton prices. Rating upside would depend on Matalan sustaining positive FOCF of about GBP50 million and adjusted debt to EBITDA comfortably within the range of 4.5x-5.0x.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008