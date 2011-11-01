(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Permanent Master Issuer's series 2011-2 notes.

-- This is the 18th issuance out of the Permanent Master Trust.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over U.K. properties backs the notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Permanent Master Issuer PLC's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes series 2011-2 (see list below).

This is the 18th issuance out of the Permanent Master Trust, and the ninth issuance from the Funding 2 (Permanent Funding (No. 2) Ltd.) issuance platform, established in October 2006.

A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales, backs the notes.

Halifax PLC and, following the transfer of Halifax's business to Bank of Scotland PLC, Bank of Scotland originated all the loans in the master trust and those backing notes issued out of the trust. The loans are prime residential mortgages on properties in the U.K. The pool revolves, so its characteristics could change. To avoid any deterioration in the pool's credit quality, the pool must meet certain conditions for it to continue to revolve. These conditions are mainly linked to the pool's performance.

Since the previous issuance (series 2011-1), there was a restructure of the trust in May 2011, including the following changes:

-- The introduction of the Z loan provided credit enhancement to the rated notes as subordination (effectively an unrated note).

-- The series yield reserves were combined into one global yield reserve and this was then reduced in size.

-- The global yield reserve and the general reserve have both been reduced in size so that the combined exposure is below 5%.

-- The documentation for the bank accounts and swaps have been updated to comply with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

-- The margins have increased on the funding swap. The blended spread is now equal to the sum of: (i) the fixed-rate spread (1.50%) multiplied by the fixed ratio (average fixed-rate loan balance/average loan balance); (ii) the variable-rate spread (2.00%) multiplied by the variable rate ratio (average variable-rate loan balance/average loan balance); and (iii) the base-rate spread (1.50%) multiplied by the base-rate ratio (average base-rate loan balance/average loan balance).

-- The reduction in the yield reserve has been offset by the increase in the swap margin.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.