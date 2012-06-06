(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 -

Overview

-- Russia-based oil field services company C.A.T. oil AG (CAToil) is successfully implementing its 2011-2012 expansion into new conventional drilling equipment.

-- The company has managed to keep credit metrics healthy and the investment program is largely complete.

-- We are revising our outlook on CAToil to positive from stable and affirming our 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on the company.

-- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that we could raise the long-term rating on CAToil in the next 12 months if the company is able to show EBITDA growth from the new investments and continues to demonstrate a commitment to low debt leverage.

Rating Action

On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from stable on Russia-based oilfield services (OFS) company C.A.T. oil AG (CAToil). We also affirmed our 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

At the same time, we affirmed the Russian national scale rating on CAToil at 'ruAA-'.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that CAToil should be able to show further improvement in operating performance in 2012-2013, reflecting expansion into conventional drilling rigs, which will complement its hydrofracturing and sidetracking divisions. The last six conventional rigs on order will be put into operations in the coming month. We expect the new drilling rig division to contribute about EUR40 million to EUR45 million of revenues and EUR11 million to EUR12 million of EBITDA in 2012 and twice these amounts from 2013 onward. At the same time, we expect CAToil to maintain a conservative financial policy, low leverage, and "adequate" liquidity.

On March 31, 2012, CAToil reported EUR60 million of EBITDA for the past 12 months. It also reported net debt of EUR56.4 million, which translates into our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 0.9x.

Although the company's free operating cash flow (FOCF) turned negative--about negative EUR82 million in 2011 following a sizable expansion-related capital expenditure of EUR111 million--we expect it to again turn positive at EUR20 million to EUR30 million in 2012. This factors in our assumption that CAToil's capital spending will fall to about EUR30 million to EUR40 million in 2012, of wich we estimate about EUR20 million to EUR25 million is maintenance). We do not, however, fully rule out that CAToil will initiate new growth steps once all rigs currently on order are working.

We expect CAToil to generate an EBITDA margin of 20% to 25% and debt to EBITDA of sufficiently below 1.0x under a midcycle environment, rising to a maximum of 1.5x in a downturn. Although we note that the company has adopted a new long-term dividend policy (minimum of 20% of consolidated net income), we understand that adherence to the policy will depend on the company's internal cash requirements, with capital spending taking priority.

The rating on CAToil remains constrained by the small scale and limited diversity of its operations in Russia and Kazakhstan and the cyclical and competitive nature of the oil field services industry. These constraints are partly offset by CAToil's low debt leverage, adequate corporate governance practices, transparency, conservative financial policies, adequate liquidity, and strong niche positions in hydrofracturing and sidetracking. Another tempering factor is the lower volatility in Russia's oilfield services industry. As of March 31, 2012 the company's order book stood at EUR290 million.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'B'. We currently view CAToil's liquidity as adequate under our criteria. We base our assessment of CAToil's liquidity on our estimate of sources to uses of liquidity over a two-year period, which we believe will be 2.3x for fiscal year (starting April 1) 2012 and 2.3x for 2013.

As of April 1, 2012, we expect CAToil's liquidity needs to be about EUR50 million over the next 12 months, comprising:

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR35 million to EUR40 million.

-- Working-capital outflows of about EUR10 million.

-- Dividends for 2011 of about EUR6 million.

We estimate CAToil's liquidity sources over the same period will be about EUR115 million. These include:

-- Surplus cash of about EUR16.3 million, excluding EUR7 million of cash that we consider to be tied to operations.

-- A long-term committed credit line provided by parent company CAToil Holding (Cyprus) Ltd., of which EUR28.3 million was undrawn as of March 31, 2012. The credit line contains no financial covenants or material adverse-change clauses.

-- Funds from operations, which we estimate in our base-case credit scenario will be about EUR70 million over the next 12 months.

-- The company's long-term debt of EUR80 million, mainly composed of drawings under the committed credit facility due 2015.

We also base our assessment on CAToil's generally prudent risk management. Constraining our assessment are the company's relatively limited scale and its limited track record in bank and credit markets. We note that the committed credit facility carries no financial covenants, which in our view increases flexibility.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CAToil will further increase operating cash flow, based on a supportive oil industry and the benefits of new conventional drilling rigs. It also factors in our assumption that the company will remain committed to maintain low debt leverage.

An upgrade could result in the next 12 to 18 months if the company continues to adhere to its prudent financial policies, and maintains debt to EBITDA of less than 1.0x under standard industry conditions and up to a 1.5x maximum in a downturn. Before any upgrade, we would monitor CAToil's capital expenditure plans post-2012. We would also view a stronger track record with respect to bank relationships as positive.

We might revise the outlook to stable if CAToil's operating cash flow were to decline or if its investment program and dividend policy were to become more aggressive than we anticipate, leading to less conservative leverage, for example debt to EBITDA exceeding 1.5x.

C.A.T. oil AG

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/B BB-/Stable/B

Ratings Affirmed

C.A.T. oil AG

Russia National Scale Rating

Local Currency ruAA-/--/--