Nov 01- Fitch Ratings believes that EU steel companies are better placed to absorb another underlying demand and steel price shock in 2012 than was the case during the previous crisis at end-2008, although challenges will remain in 2012.

Following the economic downturn in 2008, in which EU steel companies were significantly exposed to rapid price and demand movements of between 50% and 60%, respectively, over the six-month period to June 2009, the steel market began a gradual recovery that, for the most part, has continued in 2010 and H111. However, since June 2011 steel prices have dropped by between 10% and 20%, in line with an adverse shift in global economic conditions, reflecting the inherent cyclicality within the steel sector.

"Fitch's central rating case assumes a slight further reduction in steel prices across the board into 2012, with real demand and prices accelerating from 2013 onwards. However, the possibility of a sharp cyclical demand and price shock persists - notably in the event of increased market uncertainty within the euro zone," says Roelof Steenekamp, a Director in Fitch's European Industrials team. "The steel sector also benefits from significantly lower industry inventory levels at end-June 2011, limiting the scope for rapid de-stocking in 2012 and limiting adverse effects on issuers' financial profiles," adds Steenekamp.

US steel inventory levels are currently almost 25% lower than the peak level recorded just before the previous crisis hit, thus lessening the impact on sales volumes should demand contract sharply. Slightly lower gross debt levels across the industry, measures employed to conserve cash (such as reducing capital expenditure and dividends), and improved liquidity positions following companies extending their debt maturity profiles following the 2008 crisis place companies in a better position to cope compared to 2008.

Furthermore, total steel production capacity has been reduced due to some higher-cost steel plants having been closed or idled as issuers adapted to lower demand levels. Steel companies are also now far less reliant on commercial bank funding having refinanced short-term debt primarily in the corporate bond markets.

Diversified and integrated steel companies with moderate leverage, strong liquidity positions and some flexibility in the rollout of capital expenditure programmes would be best-placed to withstand a downturn scenario, Notably, ArcelorMittal S.A ('BBB'/Negative) as one of the largest and most diversified global steel producers has improved its liquidity position, refinanced debt in the bond markets at an average maturity of five years and reduced gross debt from USD34bn at end-2008 to USD26bn at end-2010. ThyssenKrupp AG's (TK; 'BBB-'/Stable) liquidity is considered strong at about EUR5.5bn at end-March 2011, including cash and equivalents of EUR2.0bn and undrawn committed credit lines of EUR3.5bn. At end-2010, 60% of TK's total debt was made up of corporate bonds, compared with 45% in 2008.

