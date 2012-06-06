(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Khanna & Co. Steel Ltd.'s (Khanna) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)' rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Fitch has also migrated Khanna's INR300m non-fund based-limits to 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Khanna. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.