OVERVIEW

-- The notes issued under this RMBS transaction are ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgage loan receivables originated by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp.

-- The performance of the underlying residential mortgage loan receivables is in line with our initial assumptions, and the transaction's credit enhancement has increased as the redemption of principal for the notes has progressed.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class B to D notes issued under this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class B to C notes and its 'A- (sf)' rating on the class D notes issued under the MTBC Housing Loan Corp. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction in May 2000.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. (formerly, Mitsubishi Trust & Banking Corp.; A+/Stable/A-1), which serves as the transaction's servicer and trustee. We have confirmed that, because the portfolio yield has been stable at low levels, negative carry risk is likely to arise or already exists. That said, the performance of the underlying residential mortgage loan receivables is in line with our initial assumptions, and the transaction's credit enhancement has increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the notes. In addition, we found that, even under a stress scenario in which a typical level of negative carry risk exists, payments on the notes can be made. Accordingly, we affirmed our ratings on classes B to D. Class A has already been redeemed.

The notes issued under the MTBC Housing Loan Corp. RMBS transaction are ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgages originated by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

MTBC Housing Loan Corp.

JPY33.0 billion residential mortgage-backed notes due May 2035

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B AAA (sf) JPY0.5 bil.

C AAA (sf) JPY1.0 bil.

D A- (sf) JPY2.0 bil.