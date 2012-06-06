UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis on Bluestone Securities' series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1--applying our U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- We have taken various rating actions in all three transactions.
-- Bluestone Securities' series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Bluestone Securities PLC's series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1 (see list below).
Bluestone Securities' series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1 are backed by mortgage pools of nonconforming first-ranking residential mortgages in England, Wales, and Scotland. The loans were originated by Platform Funding Ltd. in series 2005-1, by Beacon Homeloans Ltd. and Amber Homeloans Ltd. in series 2006-1, and by Beacon Homeloans in series 2007-1.
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative for criteria reasons our ratings on all of the notes in these transactions (excluding the series 2006-1 class D and E notes, and the series 2007-1 class Da and Db), following the application of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria. Additionally, on Feb. 7, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons our ratings on the series 2005-1's class A and B notes, series 2006-1's class A1 and A2 notes, and series 2007-1's class A2 and Az notes, following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1)--a counterparty in each of the three transactions.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.