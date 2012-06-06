(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
Summary analysis -- OJSC Rostelecom ------------------------------- 06-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 77852T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
16-Dec-2008 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on Russian telecommunications operator OJSC Rostelecom is based on
the company's stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services assesses at 'bb', and Standard & Poor's view that there is a
"moderate" likelihood that the government of the Russian Federation would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if the company were to
encounter periods of financial distress.