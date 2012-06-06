(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has placed Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd's (MUSCO) 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The RWE follows the proposed demerger of MUSCO's steel business into a new subsidiary and the introduction of JV partners - Sanyo Special Steel Co Ltd. (Sanyo) and Mitsui & Co Ltd. (Mitsui) - at the steel business, together referred to as 'transaction'. Post demerger, MUSCO will continue to operate its stamping division. Post transaction, MUSCO will have a 51% shareholding in the steel business while the rest will be held by the JV partners (Sanyo - 29% and Mitsui - 20%). The RWE will be resolved after the transaction is completed.

The RWE reflects Fitch's view that post demerger MUSCO's stamping business may be rated higher from the current rating levels whereas the demerged steel business may be rated lower. Fitch will continue to take a consolidated view of the two entities to arrive at a rating for the stamping business. A rating uplift of the stamping business would reflect its reduced potential support to the steel business, driven by an equity infusion (INR1,870m) into the latter by the JV partners and operational measures to turn around the steel business with the help of Sanyo. Ratings will also benefit from the stamping business's operational and legal linkages with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. However, the steel business will continue to constrain the stamping business's ratings due to its majority shareholding and continuing linkages under Fitch "Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Criteria". Also, debt at the stamping business level will increase over the medium term due to additional debt from the de-merger and capex plans for the business.

The steel business's ratings post demerger will reflect benefits from operational initiatives accruing over the next two-three years. An improvement in profitability will likely lead to a gradual improvement in the credit profile of the steel business over the medium term. Ratings will also reflect a strong liquidity position from the equity infusion which will help in meeting operating losses, if any, during FY13 and financial obligations over the next two years. The business will also benefit from likely support from the parent entity (MUSCO) based on linkages.

In FY12 (financial year ending March), MUSCO's EBITDA margin declined to 3.04% from 4.61% in FY11, resulting in financial leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) increasing to about 7x from 5.7x, thus breaching Fitch's negative rating guidelines. The former was largely on account of the poor performance of MUSCO's steel business, as reflected in EBIT losses of INR282m in FY12 (FY11: a profit INR105.4m).

MUSCO is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and operates a 180,000 tonnes per annum steel unit at Khopoli in Maharashtra and four stamping units at Kanhe and Nasik (Maharashtra), Rudrapur and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). In FY12, the company had revenue of INR15,307.1m (FY11: 13,417.3m) with EBITDA of INR464.9m (FY11: INR595.6m).

Sanyo is one of the world's leading speciality steel producers and will provide the necessary technical expertise to improve the steel business's existing manufacturing processes while Mistui will be responsible for its marketing functions.

List of rating actions:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; placed on RWE

- Outstanding INR1.43bn term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; placed on RWE

- INR1.7bn fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'; placed on RWE

- INR2.75bn non-fund based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A2(ind)'; placed on RWE