June 06 -

Summary analysis -- Caisse Centrale du Credit Mutuel

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Savings

institutions,

except federal

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

26-Jan-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a

Anchor a-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong franchise in French retail banking and insurance.

-- Comparatively favorable risk-adjusted capitalization.

-- Adequate risk profile, owing to primary focus on retail banking activities in France.

-- High systemic importance in the French banking system.

Weaknesses:

-- Moderate growth potential in the French domestic banking market.

-- Some individual member banks that have weaker stand-alone positions than others within the group.

Outlook

The stable outlook on France-based Caisse Centrale du Credit Mutuel (CCCM), the central financing bank of the Credit Mutuel Group (GCM), reflects our expectation that GCM will improve its capital position, continue to adapt its funding structure, and reduce its dependence to market confidence sensitive resources, and post resilient performance in coming years, following the EUR2.2 billion in net income (before minority interests) that the group announced for 2011.

We could lower the ratings on CCCM in the event of unexpected risks in GCM's consumer finance operations or capital market activities, which would hamper the improvement we expect in capitalization. Deterioration of French and European economic conditions beyond what we anticipate in our base case, or market events that trigger significant unexpected impairments, may also contribute to negative pressure on the ratings.

In line with our methodology for rating banks, we would lower the long-term counterparty credit rating on CCCM if we revised downward its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), all other things being equal. A lowering of the long-term sovereign rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+) by one notch would not automatically affect the long-term counterparty credit rating on CCCM.

We could consider an upgrade if GCM's risk position improved materially, notably through higher diversification, or if its capital strengthened very significantly. We consider such scenarios as remote, however.

