(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- University of Toronto ------------------------- 06-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Colleges and

universities

Mult. CUSIP6: 383660

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Sep-2003 AA/-- AA/--

17-May-2001 AA+/-- AA+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the University of Toronto (UofT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the university's exceptional student quality and enrolment demand; strong liquidity; and good government support. Sizable pension deficit payments and high debt constrain the ratings.

Like many of its Canadian peers, UofT saw its pension deficit increase substantially after the recession, triggering big legislated pension deficit payments that eroded its financial flexibility. According to the last actuarial valuation as of July 1, 2011, its pension deficit stood at about C$1 billion on both a going concern and solvency basis. However, Ontario's two-staged pension relief and the university's own efforts to make its pension plans more sustainable have limited the potential scope of UofT's pension difficulties since we revised the outlook to negative March 17, 2011.

Particularly, the university obtained stage one relief under Ontario's two-staged pension relief provisions in early 2012. As a result, it will benefit from a three-year exemption on solvency deficit payments until July 2014, with actual net solvency payments scheduled to begin July 1, 2015, reflecting one year deferral provisions in the regulations. If granted stage two relief, it would subsequently be able to fund any solvency deficit over a 10-year period, up from the current five-year requirement. As a result, UofT's projected pension deficit payments leading up to 2015-2016 have fallen significantly from the C$200 million yearly installments we originally thought possible in the absence of stage one approval.

At the same time, the university has made efforts to increase its pension contributions and negotiate higher employee-funded contributions, which should help put its pension plans on a more stable footing. Of note, it made a C$150 million lump sum contribution in 2011. UofT intends to make another of equal size in 2014. It also took steps to reduce its pension deficit by increasing the member contributions for current service. While this will benefit the pension's assets, it also creates the conditions for the university to receive approval for stage two relief. The university has reached agreements with most of its labor groups, but is still negotiating with the faculty association.

While UofT has stepped up efforts to improve the sustainability of its pension plans, its intention to raise its annual pension contributions in the next several years could reduce its financial flexibility, in our view. However, we think Ontario's stage one relief has given the university near-term relief to address current and future budget pressures. Accordingly, we intend to evaluate UofT's progress in meeting the conditions for stage two. We will also wait for the province to update its current tuition policy, which expires in 2012-2013.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a downgrade in the next 12 months if the university's fails to keep its pension deficit payment schedule according to its approved strategy. All else equal, if UofT successfully reaches agreements to increase employee contributions as necessary to receive stage two approval, we could revise the outlook to stable next year. Conversely, if we foresee significant growth in pension deficits affecting its operating results, material setbacks in meeting conditions for stage two acceptance, or sizable new debt issuance, we could lower the ratings next year. Similarly, if Ontario detrimentally changes its funding support or tuition policy, we could downgrade the university.

Related Criteria And Research

General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010