UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China credit scale rating to five-year senior unsecured notes that Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (BOCHK; A-/Positive/A-2; cnAA+/cnA-1) has proposed. The proposed US$750 million issue represents the first drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion medium-term notes program.
The notes will carry a fixed coupon rate. They constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of BOCHK. The notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOCHK. We expect the bank to use net proceeds from the issue for general corporate purposes.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Senior Debt Under BOCHK's US$15 Billion MTN Program Assigned 'A-' And 'cnAA+' Ratings, Sept. 4, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.