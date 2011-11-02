(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China credit scale rating to five-year senior unsecured notes that Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (BOCHK; A-/Positive/A-2; cnAA+/cnA-1) has proposed. The proposed US$750 million issue represents the first drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion medium-term notes program.

The notes will carry a fixed coupon rate. They constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of BOCHK. The notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOCHK. We expect the bank to use net proceeds from the issue for general corporate purposes.

