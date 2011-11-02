(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Dai-ichi Life's USD500m subordinated notes (due 17 March 2014) at 'BBB+'.

The ratings reflect Dai-ichi Life's overall resilient life insurance underwriting and adequate capitalisation. The company's surrender and lapse rate steadily improved to 4.66% in the financial year to end-March 2011 (FY10) from 5.60% in FY09 which is the lowest among peers. Since the company has made efforts to further reduce its domestic equity holdings, Dai-ichi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) has improved, despite a weak domestic equity market, to 983.9% at end-March 2011 (New SMR: 547.7%) from 953.5% at end-March 2010.

"Dai-ichi Life's profits are likely to be sustained in future, not only from the profitable third (health) sector, but also from the company's growing international business. Following its successful acquisition of TAL Limited (former TOWER Australia Group Limited), the profit from Dai-ichi Life's international business is expected to exceed 10% of total profit, and Fitch believes that the international operations will represent an increasing share of the company's business in future. Dai-ichi Life's capital adequacy is likely to improve as a result of its strengthened enterprise risk management (ERM), continued reduction of exposure to domestic equities and shortening of the duration gap between assets and liabilities through the lengthening of asset maturities", says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team.

At end-March 2011, the sum insured of policies in force of Dai-ichi Life's domestic life operation decreased by 3.8% from end-March 2010 mainly due to the contracting death protection market in Japan. However, Fitch notes that Dai-ichi Life's annual in-force premium from the profitable third (health) sector grew by 2.4% in FY10. Fitch estimates that about half of Dai-ichi Life's total insurance underwriting profit is generated by its growth in third sector products. Fitch believes that the company's negative spread is likely to narrow and turn positive by 2016 due to a sustained reduction in the average guaranteed yield.

To better manage risk ahead of upcoming introduction of Japan's local statutory SMR based on economic capital within the next several years, the company is strengthening its ERM, steadily reducing its exposure to domestic equities and narrowing the duration gap between assets and liabilities. The negative impact from the Great East Japan Earthquake is material for Dai-ichi Life mainly because the company, together with Nippon Life Insurance Company , has had sizable exposure to Tokyo Electric Power, Incorporated (TEPCO), but the agency expects that losses derived from this exposure will likely to be manageable. Fitch will continue to monitor this exposure closely.

Key positive rating drivers include a further strengthening of capital adequacy. An upgrade may be considered if Fitch's internal risk-based capitalisation assessment shows sustained improvement. Growth in the company's earnings arising from potential growth in the currently profitable third sector and successful expansion of international operations would also be considered as factors for a potential upgrade.

Key negative rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in embedded value. Specifically, Dai-ichi Life's ratings may be lowered if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure drops sharply, or if the new statutory solvency margin ratio declines below 500% for a prolonged period. Since Dai-ichi Life's overall fundamentals have been stable, the agency believes that a downgrade in the short to medium term is unlikely.

Dai-ichi Life is the second largest life insurance company in Japan with a market share of about 9.6% in terms of total assets at end-March 2011.